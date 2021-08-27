This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Resignation of powerful interior minister Avakov prompts concern in France for Kyiv defence contracts
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]
Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender
After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]
Zelensky's navy on fast track to NATO-compatibility
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]