Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 26/08/2021

Riyadh explores sovereign cloud options with Paris

Saudi telecoms minister Abdallah bin Amer al-Swaha (left) met with the head of France's national space centre (CNES) Lionel Suchet (middle) on August 2 2021 in Paris.
Saudi telecoms minister Abdallah bin Amer al-Swaha (left) met with the head of France's national space centre (CNES) Lionel Suchet (middle) on August 2 2021 in Paris. © Twitter/Saudi Space Commission
Cloud technology and space were on the agenda of Saudi telecoms minister Abdullah bin Amer Al Swaha's visit to Paris earlier this month. The Saudi delegation talked business with industry bosses as well as meeting French officials. [...] (333 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!