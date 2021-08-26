This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Nabil el Daher's Middle East contracts come back to haunt Airbus
A Paris court will begin a hearing at 2pm on 30 June into a case that has been hanging over Airbus for years. The former agent of the group's border protection arm Signalis is ready for a new round, even if that means revealing contracts made in Saudia Arabia and the rest of the region. [...]
FN Herstal case puts European spotlight back on business networks during Abdullah era
The corruption conviction handed down to the consulting firm GPT Special Project Management, an Airbus Group subisidiary that works for the Saudi Arabian National Guard, on 28 April, is not the end of the firm's woes. [...]