This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Egyptian intelligence approaches Hezbollah to protect Gaza ceasefire
Stability in the Palestinian territories is high on the Egyptian spy chief's agenda and his services have struck up secret talks with Hezbollah in the hope the Shia movement will call for calm among Gaza's embattled factions. [...]
Dahlan mobilises supporters in Abu Dhabi, Ramallah and Cairo
Determined to play a central role in Palestinian politics in this period of crisis, Mohammed Dahlan has been mobilising allies in his Democratic Reform Bloc as well as his contacts in Egyptian intelligence, which has been involved in the talks that led to the cease-fire. [...]
Doha hosts highly charged secret ceasefire talks
As the leading regional powers meet in Doha to try to organise a ceasefire, the new cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories is following its own logic on the ground, taking it outside the ambit of the traditional negotiations between the master spies. [...]