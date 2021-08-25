Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL PALESTINE QATAR Issue dated 25/08/2021

Ramallah's banking moguls turn backs on Qatari funds for fear of sanctions

After being called on Israel to rethink its mechanism for transfer donor money to the Gaza Strip, Qatar first thought of using Palestinian banks, but the directors of these refused to avoid potential reprisals from Israel. [...] (327 words)
