Abu Dhabi wants to take back control of strategic data centres
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv interested in Ukraine's plans to use nuclear facilities to mine Bitcoin
An innovative strategic competition is shaping up in Ukraine to build sovereign data and bitcoin extraction centres using the country's nuclear power stations. Several Israeli, Emirati and Chinese companies are interested. [...]
Abu Dhabi makes noted investment in Deripaska's EN+
The deal sealed last week between EN+, Oleg Deripaska's ex-wife Polina Yumasheva and Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund has attracted the keen interest of the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), particularly since it involved a small group of well-connected consultants. [...]