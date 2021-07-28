N'Djamena keeps businessmen at bay with assistance from allied intelligence agencies
Chad upheaval prompts intelligence power struggle
Idriss Deby's succession is of great interest to intelligence services that have a stake in Chad as a regional platform. Having already toured African capitals, Ahmed Kogri, the head of the National Security Agency, will next visit the Transitional Military Council's allies outside the continent to drum up support. [...]
Alexandre Benalla and Kamal Benali fall short of their wheeler-dealer heroes of yore
The businessman-adventurer has long been one of the main characters of the "Françafrique" era. André Guelfi, Pierre Falcone and Vincent Miclet helped to fashion the myth of the deal-maker who could be found in Africa's presidential palaces and the bars of Paris's luxury hotels, setting up multi-million-dollar deals with just a few phone calls. [...]