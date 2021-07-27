Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight EGYPT FRANCE Issue dated 27/07/2021

France's Vicat tangles with Egypt's military by filing for arbitration

Sinai Cement near El Arish, Egypt.
Sinai Cement near El Arish, Egypt. © Vicat Web site
The cement company Vicat claims it has unfairly lost out in Egypt due to the Egyptian military taking increasing control of the construction industry. With Paris unable to help, Vicat has turned to the World Bank's arbitration court. [...] (465 words)
