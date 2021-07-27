This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
East Gas and its master spies aim to take charge of Egypt's gas negotiations
The low-profile East Gas Co, which includes a number of former intelligence chiefs on its board, is playing a key role in Egypt's current purchases of Israeli gas. It sees itself extending this role in the future to foreign firms looking to tap into Egypt's own gas production. [...]