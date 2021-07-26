Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES FRANCE INDONESIA Issue dated 26/07/2021

Indonesian defense set to visit Washington to discuss arms deals

Prabowo Subianto's American lobbyists are making plans for the Indonesian defense minister to visit Washington, as Jakarta seeks to increase its rearmament programme against an assertive China. [...] (273 words)
