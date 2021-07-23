Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 23/07/2021

Space industry awaits British contracts with bated breath

The British parliament, in the throes of an overhaul of the country's space strategy, is being bombarded with advice from defence industry players keen to press home their respective advantages. The issues raised point to the emminently political nature of Britain's GEOINT choices. [...] (454 words)
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners.
© Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight UNITED STATES 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender 

After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]

