Rayzone and ULTRA challenged by crosswinds in Ukraine
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Founders of OSINT specialist BLER SYSTEMS embark on new adventures with Forenza and Espy
Israeli company Espy, which, despite its young age and its founders' lack of intelligence experience, has great open source intelligence-gathering cababilities, looks to have close links with Forenza, another Israeli company in the same field. [...]
Kyiv still struggling to get up to speed in battle against fake news
After a period of feverish government activity which led to numerous reform initiatives, the day-to-day reality is setting in. Resources for activities which have been given priority status are sorely lacking, and this is particularly affecting efforts to set up new bodies to combat disinformation. [...]
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]