UNITED STATES CHINA UKRAINE Issue dated 21/07/2021

Kyiv's highways lead to both US and China

Ukraine, which enjoys political and security-related support from the US, occasionally turns to rival China for help in some areas. The new infrastructure minister Olexander Kubrakov is among those involved in the balancing act. [...] (568 words)
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL).
Spotlight FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

