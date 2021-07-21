This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
Balkans companies help Beijing realise its major projects and extend its influence in the region
The construction of a motorway between the Montenegrin port of Bar and the Serbian border, which is being financed by China as part of its Belt & Road Initiative, has brought benefits for local companies, which, voluntarily or not, are helping to spread Chinese influence in the region. [...]