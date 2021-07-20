Resignation of powerful interior minister Avakov prompts concern in France for Kyiv defence contracts
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
Zelensky's victory threatens to shake up Ukraine's defence industry landscape
Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]