Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
TURKEY UNITED STATES Issue dated 20/07/2021

Low-profile Turkish construction company Haz is top choice at US embassies

A dispute between top executives at Turkish building renovation company Haz International is currently getting a public airing before the British courts. The lawsuit has also revealed Haz' marked appetite for carrying out renovation work for US diplomatic missions and Russian state-owned companies. [...] (328 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
Imam Fethullah Gülen.
Imam Fethullah Gülen. © Charles Mostoller/Reuters
Spotlight TURKEY KYRGYZSTAN 16/07/2021

Turkey's MIT sends team to Bishkek to carry out its latest anti-Gülen operation 

Turkey's national intelligence organisation MIT, which has been tasked with carrying out operations against supposed supporters of the Gülen movement, recently sent a team to Central Asia to repatriate a Turkish citizen living there. It was officially congratulated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the success of its operation. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!