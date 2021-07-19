Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ALGERIA Issue dated 19/07/2021

Adcom's Emirati drones contract targeted by Algerian anti-corruption campaign

Several of the Algerian generals placed formally under investigation in recent weeks were involved in the acquisition of Emirati observations drones by the army. [...] (329 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject
On our other sites
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Chief of Staff Said Chengriha on 10 October 2020.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Chief of Staff Said Chengriha on 10 October 2020. © Algerian Ministry of National Defense
Africa Intelligence 04/02/2021

Tebboune moves to root out Gaid Salah's legacy in intelligence services and the army 

Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his military chief of staff Said Chengriha want to erase the legacy of Chengriha's predecessor, Ahmed Gaid Salah, who had put the intelligence services under the control of the army. This major overhaul could take place as soon as the president returns from Germany. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!