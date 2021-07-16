This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Special forces provider interest group adds intelligence string to its bow
As he extends the scope of his services to special forces, Benoît de Saint Sernin, founder of French federation of special forces equipment suppliers Cercle de l'Arbalète, wants to grow its business with French intelligence agencies. [...]
Military intelligence overhaul underway
One of recently-appointed new French military intelligence chief General Pierre de Villiers' major tasks is to reform military intelligence within the armed forces, an area whose weaknesses came to light during France's Operations Serval and Harmattan in Mali and Libya. [...]