Tsahal fears weaknesses in its anti-missile defences
Despite its multi-layered design and its constantly increasing capacities, Israel's anti-missile defences failed to intercept a projectile from Syria. This has put the country's sensitive nuclear installations in Dimona in a delicate position. [...]
Balkan arms suppliers look to benefit from their long-standing links with Hanoi
Since former spymaster Pham Minh Chinh was appointed prime minister in early April, the country's arms supply networks are being revitalized bit by bit. Former Yugoslav firms with long-standing links with Vietnam are hoping to benefit from the situation after having gained the upper hand over their Israeli rivals. [...]
