Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
SYRIA Issue dated 13/07/2021

Houssam Qaterji makes bigger splash in Syrian oil

Already in with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, businessman Houssam Qaterji has recently received the nod from Moscow to operate two oil fields in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, while also strengthening his trade with the Syrian Democratic Forces and consolidating his place in Aleppo. [...] (364 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!