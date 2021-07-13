This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Damas gives ground on offshore gas to Russia's Capital group
The regime in Damascus does not look to be in a position of strength in its dealings with Russian company Capital LLC, which is keen to advance Moscow's energy interests in Syria. Damascus has had to agree to exempt the company from customs duties, accept limited access for Syrian officials to its operations and settle for a low rate of return from any future gas finds. [...]
Business leaders close to Bashar Al Assad eye reconstruction opportunities
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]
