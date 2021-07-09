Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE UNITED STATES Issue dated 09/07/2021

Army of US consultants weigh in on Ukrainian privatisations

The Ukrainian government is poised to sell off everything from distilleries to electricity plants in a major privitisation drive, with the help of Western-trained experts. [...] (458 words)
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron.
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron. © Eliot Blondet/Abaca Press/Reuters
Spotlight FRANCE RUSSIA 05/07/2021

Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians 

Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021. © Leszek Szymanski/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
POLAND UKRAINE 10/05/2021

Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze 

As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]

