Army of US consultants weigh in on Ukrainian privatisations
Yevgeni Yurchenko is the Donbass's new coal industry strongman
Seven years after hostilities began in eastern Ukraine, Russian and pro-Russian businessmen are battling against each other for control of the territory's energy and metal resources. Yevgeni Yurchenko is one businessman who has emerged well from the battle. [...]
Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians
Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]
Kyiv still struggling to get up to speed in battle against fake news
After a period of feverish government activity which led to numerous reform initiatives, the day-to-day reality is setting in. Resources for activities which have been given priority status are sorely lacking, and this is particularly affecting efforts to set up new bodies to combat disinformation. [...]
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]
