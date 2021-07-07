Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA LEBANON Issue dated 07/07/2021

Beirut's passivity to Capital's arrival shows inclination for Russian aid

Russian firm Capital's entry in the Syrian energy market could be the cause of a new border dispute with Lebanon, but the local authorities have barely raised an eyebrow at the event, highlighting a growing popularity for Russian aid among the country's political elite. [...] (417 words)
