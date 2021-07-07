This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Damas gives ground on offshore gas to Russia's Capital group
The regime in Damascus does not look to be in a position of strength in its dealings with Russian company Capital LLC, which is keen to advance Moscow's energy interests in Syria. Damascus has had to agree to exempt the company from customs duties, accept limited access for Syrian officials to its operations and settle for a low rate of return from any future gas finds. [...]
Paris operations of Bedzhamov's British friend Maxim Golodnitsky unveiled
The latest twist in the legal battle between the Russian oligarch Georgi Bedzhamov and Vneshprombank has put the spotlight on the London and Paris interests of his friend Maxim Golodnitsky and links with Swiss lawyer and consultant Judith Hamburger. [...]
Anti-corruption consultant Roman Putin campaigning for his cousin the president
As the country prepares for legislative elections in September, business consultant Roman Putin is busy tying personal ambitions with an opportune fight against corruption and his unwavering support of Vladimir Putin, a cousin of his father. [...]
