Charterers Chapman Freeborn and Air Partner to handle UK's Afghanistan withdrawal
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Antonov strategic transport probe enters geopolitical airspace
The investigation by France's Parquet National Financier (PNF) into the French forces' leasing of an Antonov, which prompted a police search of the general staff headquarters last month, is taking place against the backdrop of a strategic transport standoff between NATO and Russia. [...]
Rada Airlines takes on explosive mission over Tripoli
The reopening of the oil crescent by Khalifa Haftar in September (MC 1216) has relaunched the profitable but highly risky business of transporting equipment and explosives for the oil industry by air. The young Belarusian company Rada Airlines, which has [. [...]