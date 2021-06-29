Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight SAUDI ARABIA FRANCE Issue dated 29/06/2021

ODAS contracts face scrutiny as part of Nexa probe

French examining magistrates probing the sale of Nexa cyber tools to Egypt want to extend their investigation to Saudi Arabian contracts as well, a development that is causing concern among a number of companies that supplied materiel through the export office ODAS. [...] (358 words)
