INDONESIA UNITED STATES Issue dated 29/06/2021

Indonesian defence minister appoints Qatar defense lobbyist in Washington to speed up defence deals

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. © Mast Irham/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
Consultant Christopher Ott, who represents the Qatari defence conglomerate Barzan in Washington, has been hired to facilitate US defence sales to Jakarta, whose position has become strategic in the context of growing tensions with China. [...] (318 words)
