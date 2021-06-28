Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
RUSSIA BELARUS Issue dated 28/06/2021

Dmitry Mazepin looking good in potash wars

Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, owner of chemical company Uralchem.
Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, owner of chemical company Uralchem. © Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
While economic sanctions continue to rain down on Minsk, the potash company Uralkali, controlled by Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin's Uralchem, is prospering thanks to support from Moscow and hopes to take over its principal rivals in Belarus. [...] (558 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more