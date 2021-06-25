Beijing influence arm China International Publishing Group (CIPG) expands footprint in Paris
The Chinese state-backed magazine seeking to influence France's think tanks and political elite
Beijing's latest influence campaign in France comes in the form of Dialogue Chine-France, a glossy magazine that is edited by Chinese state-backed media and a small Paris publisher and has ties to China's leading intelligence agency. [...]