Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
SYRIA Issue dated 24/06/2021

US Treasury seeks magnate Samer Foz's new Dubai contacts

Two companies headed by Syrian businessman Samer Foz's brother and sister have been taken off the US sanctions list. However the move does not denote a change of position on the part of the Biden administration. [...] (342 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more