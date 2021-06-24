This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Delta Crescent Energy reads between policy lines to stay put in northeast
Still unknown just a year ago, the small US oil company Delta Crescent Energy has carved out a place for itself in northeastern Syria, working alongside Kurdish forces that control the area. It intends to maintain its presence there despite obstacles set by the new Biden administration. [...]
Business leaders close to Bashar Al Assad eye reconstruction opportunities
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]