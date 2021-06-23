Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 23/06/2021

How ex-SAMI boss came to steer the UAE ambitions of Australia's EOS

Business in Abu Dhabi looks bright for the Australian defence and space technology company EOS, which has several cards to play, including Andreas Schwer, once CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI). [...] (386 words)
