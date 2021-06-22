Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
Spotlight SAHEL FRANCE Issue dated 22/06/2021

UAE-Macedonian company Ecolog could soon cater to French special forces in the Sahel

Ecolog is the front-runner for a logistics contract for the NATO base being set up in Menaka, northern Mali. Now that the end of operation Barkhane has been announced, the base will be home to French-led European military task force Takuba. [...] (248 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites
A group of Barkhane foot hunters during an operation to combat armed terrorist groups in Burkina Faso (2019).
A group of Barkhane foot hunters during an operation to combat armed terrorist groups in Burkina Faso (2019). © Philippe de Poulpiquet/PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/MAXPPP
Africa Intelligence 26/10/2020

Barkhane, Sabre, FFCI... military services giant Ecolog struggles to win French army logistics contracts 

Emirati group Ecolog was approached to challenge the Bolloré group for the contract to transport supplies to the French armed forces in the Sahel and Ivory Coast but, finally, failed to bid in time. It has nevertheless held on to its UN contract in Mali and is developing its business in South Sudan. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more