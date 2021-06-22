UAE-Macedonian company Ecolog could soon cater to French special forces in the Sahel
Barkhane, Sabre, FFCI... military services giant Ecolog struggles to win French army logistics contracts
Emirati group Ecolog was approached to challenge the Bolloré group for the contract to transport supplies to the French armed forces in the Sahel and Ivory Coast but, finally, failed to bid in time. It has nevertheless held on to its UN contract in Mali and is developing its business in South Sudan. [...]