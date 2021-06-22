DGSE and DRSD turn blind eye to French military's Antonov leasing arrangements
Antonov strategic transport probe enters geopolitical airspace
The investigation by France's Parquet National Financier (PNF) into the French forces' leasing of an Antonov, which prompted a police search of the general staff headquarters last month, is taking place against the backdrop of a strategic transport standoff between NATO and Russia. [...]
Erstwhile military ops stalwart ICS faces liquidation
International Chartering Systems (ICS) boss Philippe de Jonquières, whose firm has carried out countless airlifts for the French military, plans to shut down the company after nearly four years of judicial investigation that has failed to lead to an indictment. [...]