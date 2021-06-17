Abu Dhabi tech companies Hub71 and G42 seek French expertise
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Alwaleed's Franco-Saudi networks takeover
With the next meeting of the Franco-Saudi Business Council due to take place on June 24, Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the billionaire businessman who heads the vast conglomerate Kingdom Holding, is looking to take a [. [...]