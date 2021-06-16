Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA Surveillance & Interception Issue dated 16/06/2021

Qingteng Technology mounts guard over the Chinese cloud

Cybersecurity company Qingteng Technology, which is backed by an investment firm with links to the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, is well-placed to respond to a call from the authorities in Beijing to strengthen network security in preparation for the arrival of 5G. [...] (196 words)
