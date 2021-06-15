Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
FRANCE Issue dated 15/06/2021

Aldini takes its battle against MBDA's takeover of chip manufacturer Dolphin to California

Swiss merchant bank Aldini has opened up a new angle of attack in its battle with European missile manufacturer MBDA over the latter's takeover of French electronic chip manufacturer Dolphin in 2018. It has discreetly lodged a discovery request before a court in California. [...] (673 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more