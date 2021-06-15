Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL AZERBAIJAN Issue dated 15/06/2021

Aeronautics' legal woes jeopardise Tel Aviv and Baku's honeymoon

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. © Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Reuters Connect
Azerbaijan's President Aliyev is pressuring the Israeli government to quash convictions against drone maker Aeronautics Defense Systems. [...] (322 words)
