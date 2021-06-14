Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
CANADA Surveillance & Interception Issue dated 14/06/2021

Canada's IDEaS defence programme builds up its anti-fake news armoury

A new contract awarded to Xtract AI is the latest in a series aimed at equipping Canada's Department of National Defence with a range of software programmes to enable it to combat disinformation operations. [...] (318 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more