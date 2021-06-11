Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA RUSSIA Issue dated 11/06/2021

Damas gives ground on offshore gas to Russia's Capital group

The regime in Damascus does not look to be in a position of strength in its dealings with Russian company Capital LLC, which is keen to advance Moscow's energy interests in Syria. Damascus has had to agree to exempt the company from customs duties, accept limited access for Syrian officials to its operations and settle for a low rate of return from any future gas finds. [...] (345 words)
