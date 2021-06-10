Your account has been succesfully created.
GEORGIA Issue dated 10/06/2021

Georgia plans tighter control of foreign investment in strategic sectors

On 25 May 2021, the Georgian National Security Council, the State Security Service and the Minister of Economy Natia Turnava exchanged remotely with their Finnish counterparts. © NSC of Georgia/Twitter
With help from its European partners, the Georgian government is looking to protect its technology, critical infrastructure and media sectors from outside investment as well as restricting foreign access to classified data. [...] (383 words)
