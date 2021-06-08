Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight FRANCE Issue dated 08/06/2021

Gulf drone agent Kfouri loses appeal against Airbus

A French appeals court has ruled that Airbus subsidiary Survey Copter does not owe well-connected Lebanese agent Albert Kfouri commission of 33% on deals it made in the Gulf. [...] (624 words)
