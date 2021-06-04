Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
IRAQ Issue dated 04/06/2021

Lockheed to oversee Iraqi F-16 maintenance remotely

On 10 May, Lockheed Martin revealed that it was moving its contract personnel responsible for maintaining F-16 fighter jets to Al Balad Air Base, Iraq (photo of the base in 2015).
On 10 May, Lockheed Martin revealed that it was moving its contract personnel responsible for maintaining F-16 fighter jets to Al Balad Air Base, Iraq (photo of the base in 2015). © Reuters
Given ongoing security and health concerns, Lockheed Martin has decided to pull out of Iraq and plans to handle the maintenance of the country's fleet of F16 fighter planes through a dedicated team outside the country. [...] (271 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more