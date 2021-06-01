Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED STATES Issue dated 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender

Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners.
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners. © Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...] (959 words)
