Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
UNITED STATES SYRIA Issue dated 31/05/2021

Delta Crescent Energy reads between policy lines to stay put in northeast

Still unknown just a year ago, the small US oil company Delta Crescent Energy has carved out a place for itself in northeastern Syria, working alongside Kurdish forces that control the area. It intends to maintain its presence there despite obstacles set by the new Biden administration. [...] (377 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more