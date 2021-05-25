Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
INDIA Surveillance & Interception Issue dated 25/05/2021

Chillar father and son build up Phronesis's cyber and arms supply empire

Former Indian army brigadier Ram Chillar.
Former Indian army brigadier Ram Chillar. © LinkedIn
Former Indian Army brigadier Ram Chillar, founder of cyber intelligence company Phronesis, which, as Intelligence Online revealed, works for the private sector and the Indian intelligence services, is extending his business alongside his son. [...] (494 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more