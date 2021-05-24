This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Qaiwan, the Iraqi oil firm behind Lebanon swap solution
So that it can fulfil its commitment to supply Beirut with oil to help ease the country's energy crisis, Irak has called in trader Qaiwan to set up a swap system as Kudistan crude is too high in sulphur to be used in Lebanon's power plants. [...]
While awaiting Beirut port reconstruction, CMA CGM turns attentions to northern port of Tripoli
With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...]