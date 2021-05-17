Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 17/05/2021

Sultan bin Salman's fall resets Saudi space contracts

Sultan bin Salman was relieved of his duties as chairman of the Saudi Space Agency on May 3, 2021.
Sultan bin Salman was relieved of his duties as chairman of the Saudi Space Agency on May 3, 2021. ©Faisal al-Nasser/Reuters
By relieving Sultan bin Salman of his duties on 3 May, King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman set the Saudi Space Commission on a new trajectory. [...] (591 words)
