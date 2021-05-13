This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Bazoum turns to Eastern Europe to beef up his air force
Barely elected as Niger's new president, Mohamed Bazoum wants to acquire a new attack helicopter for the air force. He intends to pursue other acquisitions in Eastern Europe, despite accusations of irregularities in contracts concluded in recent years with Ukrainian and Russian companies. [...]