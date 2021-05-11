East Gas and its master spies aim to take charge of Egypt's gas negotiations
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Tel Aviv-promoted EastMed pipeline takes on water
Israel is counting on the EastMed pipeline to sell its natural gas to Europe and redefine its regional position but the project has been marred with technical difficulties and now its financial viability is being questioned as oil prices struggle to pick up. [...]
After the UAE, Muscat, Khartoum and Manama may be next to recognise Israel
In the wake of official relations being established between Israel and the UAE on August 13, both countries and the US are putting pressure on other neighbours in the region to follow suit. Oman, Sudan and Bahrain are the priority. [...]