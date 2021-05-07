US shields telecommunications systems in Indo-Pacific from Chinese influence with Palau submarine cable
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]
Facebook drops San Francisco-Hong Kong submarine cable amid growing national security concerns
Facebook has withdrawn its proposal for the Bay to Bay Express Cable System (BtoBE), according to a September 10 FCC filing. The move comes just weeks after the social media giant abandoned the Hong Kong link of another trans-Pacific submarine cable, the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), after US agencies flagged the project for potential national security risks. [...]