Tel Aviv-promoted EastMed pipeline takes on water
Israel is counting on the EastMed pipeline to sell its natural gas to Europe and redefine its regional position but the project has been marred with technical difficulties and now its financial viability is being questioned as oil prices struggle to pick up. [...]
Rayzone's interception modus operandi exposed by legal cases
Cyber-intelligence firms are well aware of the risk of going to court to settle a trade dispute where their most secret operations may be exposed. Rayzone, one of the industry's most established players, has been living through every cyber intelligence firm's worst nightmare over the past few weeks. [...]