Al Jabri comes under fire from Deloitte in Boston despite support from Cofer Black
The team of lawyers and investigators trying to track down the assets of former Saudi master spy Saad Al Jabri's assets has opened a new front in Massachussetts. They are increasingly relying on the findings of an investigation carried out by audit group Deloitte. [...]
Lebanese intelligence chiefs told to stem fuel drain on Syrian border Free
Lebanon, which is already battling with a fuel shortage, is having to watch part of its meagre supplies disappear into Syria, which is itself in short supply. The government has turned to the intelligence service to try to reduce the cross-border trafficking. [...]
Pasdaran beef up Hezbollah's cyber capacity
The Quds Force, the military branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, or Pasdaran, is providing Hezbollah with a new cyber-intelligence unit, in keeping with Hassan Nasrallah's wishes. The unit will also enable Tehran to keep Hezbollah on a tighter rein. [...]