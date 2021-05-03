This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
While awaiting Beirut port reconstruction, CMA CGM turns attentions to northern port of Tripoli
With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...]
Business leaders close to Bashar Al Assad eye reconstruction opportunities
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]