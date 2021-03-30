This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Zelensky's navy on fast track to NATO-compatibility
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]
