Gulf race underway to procure SIGINT technology for drones
Defence innovation agency's Sauron project irks French mini-drone players
The French defence innovation agency's Sauron project, intended to help the ministry of armed forces catch up in the field of drones, is the perfect illustration of the nagging problem of how to finance these technologies. [...]
Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
From state-of-the-art sensors to ultra-accurate field modelling, Tel Aviv has made its latest intelligence-gathering technologies available to Baku, rapidly changing the trajectory of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - and allowing Israel to advance its pawns against Tehran. [...]