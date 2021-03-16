Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL FRANCE UNITED STATES Issue dated 16/03/2021

Gulf race underway to procure SIGINT technology for drones

Gulf states are looking to procure drone interceptions, or SIGINT, equipment. It became clear at the recent IDEX defence fair, attended by a number of companies that market the technology. [...] (233 words)
