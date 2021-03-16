This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Business leaders close to Bashar Al Assad eye reconstruction opportunities
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]